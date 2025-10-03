Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.07 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.36). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 244 ($3.28), with a volume of 35,459 shares traded.

Dialight Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £100.26 million, a P/E ratio of -732.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.07.

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

Further Reading

