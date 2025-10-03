Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

