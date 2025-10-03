Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after acquiring an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,129,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,422,000 after acquiring an additional 918,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 816,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DLR opened at $173.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.75.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.