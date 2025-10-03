Dominion Energy Inc. $D Holdings Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after buying an additional 685,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after buying an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

