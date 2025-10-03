Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 7.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 42.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.13. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $166.89.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In other news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,531.79. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

