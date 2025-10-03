Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,205,179. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

