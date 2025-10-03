Elser Financial Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
