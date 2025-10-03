Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 827.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,664,000 after purchasing an additional 706,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Glj Research lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

