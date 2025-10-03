EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 69,824 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 180,300.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Melius Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

