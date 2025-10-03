EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

EOG stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

