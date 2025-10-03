Family Investment Center Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,205,179. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

