Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 698 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock worth $4,731,205,179. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.