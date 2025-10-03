Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 227.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its stake in Roku by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $103.84 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.52, for a total transaction of $283,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,884,858.40. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,986 shares of company stock worth $51,523,263. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

