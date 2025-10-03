Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5,122.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 224,927 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 151,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.