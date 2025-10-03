Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 501 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $4,026,276.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,248.63. The trade was a 25.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,526.06. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.3%

R opened at $190.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.22.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

