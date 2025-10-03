Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Westlake Corporation $WLK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1,840.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westlake from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westlake from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Westlake from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.75 and a beta of 0.93. Westlake Corporation has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

