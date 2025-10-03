Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,372 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equitable by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Equitable by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,295,688.45. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,468 shares of company stock worth $10,250,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

