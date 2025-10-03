FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,506,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $367,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.00.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

