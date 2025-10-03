Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Polaris by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Polaris by 2,181.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

NYSE:PII opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

