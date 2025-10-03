Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,741,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,968,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 85.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,353 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $9,618,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,797,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,054,000 after purchasing an additional 171,427 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $42.28 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

