Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,110,000 after buying an additional 284,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,338,000 after buying an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 69.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $47.18.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

