Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,829 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,695,000 after purchasing an additional 365,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,928,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 560,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 385,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $5,000,175.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,508,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,188,332.64. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline bought 3,315 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,957.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 17,287,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,516,310.67. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,686,749 shares of company stock worth $50,302,987. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.20. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

