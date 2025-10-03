Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 268 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CHRD opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

