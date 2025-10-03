Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 295 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC opened at $67.22 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,587.74. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $4,700,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

