Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 385 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $660,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,722.95. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CPK opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.22.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.