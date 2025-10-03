Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 82 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 51.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $13,560,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.1%

SLAB opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,150.96. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.