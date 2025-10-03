Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.59 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.71). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.76), with a volume of 984,656 shares trading hands.

Filtronic Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.59. The company has a market capitalization of £294.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,214.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filtronic Company Profile

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

