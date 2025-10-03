Financial Harvest LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Harvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Friday Financial lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the second quarter. Friday Financial now owns 18,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 192.0% during the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $257.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush set a $310.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.51.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

