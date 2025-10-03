Financial Partners Group LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 44,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,785.79. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $245.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.21 and its 200 day moving average is $185.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

