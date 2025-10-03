First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

