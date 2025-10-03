Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $170.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.21.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $157.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,080. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 7,331.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.