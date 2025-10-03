Flex Ltd. $FLEX Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 55.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,285 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 3,794.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 73.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,777,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,888,000 after buying an additional 1,177,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after buying an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,607.64. The trade was a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,153.72. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Flex Stock Up 0.1%

FLEX opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $59.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

