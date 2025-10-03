Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

