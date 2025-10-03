GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 7,533 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 438.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,000.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

