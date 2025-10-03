GAMMA Investing LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 331.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,154 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,669,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 640.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 508,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 439,693 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.1% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 873,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 328,040 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,948.64. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

