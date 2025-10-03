GAMMA Investing LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avantor by 288.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Avantor by 52.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:AVTR opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $26.14.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

