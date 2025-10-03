GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 281.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oklo by 5.0% during the second quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Up 11.3%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.11 and a beta of 0.68. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on Oklo in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

