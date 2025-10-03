GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 4,625 Flex Ltd. $FLEX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 7,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $628,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 263,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This represents a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock worth $4,923,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

