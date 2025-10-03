GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.