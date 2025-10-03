GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $114.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.3%

EXPD opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $129.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.61.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

