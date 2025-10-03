GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $247,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,530,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,282,000 after purchasing an additional 447,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 709,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,529,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,127,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

