GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

