GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $221,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

