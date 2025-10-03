GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $255,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 616.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

NRG Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

