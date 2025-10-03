GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $49,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. $BYND

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 167.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $2.33 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

