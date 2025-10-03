GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $810,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

