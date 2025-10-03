GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases Shares of 1,716 CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $155.59 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.