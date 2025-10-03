GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

