GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 6,669 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 120,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FALN opened at $27.69 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

