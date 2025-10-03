GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 451.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 66,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5%

CHD stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

